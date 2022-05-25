Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Manchester United worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Shares of MANU opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

