Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $257.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

