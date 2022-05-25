Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,562 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

