Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Codexis worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $222,000.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

CDXS opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

