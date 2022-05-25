iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $268.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.42. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

