Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,524 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

