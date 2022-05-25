Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,864 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

