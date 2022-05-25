Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,481 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

