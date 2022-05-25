Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.