Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.