DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19.
In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
