Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,094 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.