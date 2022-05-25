Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

