Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 153 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.