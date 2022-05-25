Covestor Ltd Invests $26,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

