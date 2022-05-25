Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,302 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $53,255,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

