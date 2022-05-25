Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $243.62 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.43.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

