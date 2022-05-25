Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

