Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,417 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 131.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 267,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

NYSE PII opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

