Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,637 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,809,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $40,671,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,316.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,438.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

