Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,307 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

