Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

DEA stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

