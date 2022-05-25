Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 816 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 22.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

CIEN opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

