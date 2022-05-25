Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 74.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ROIC stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

