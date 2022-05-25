Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

