Covestor Ltd Invests $26,000 in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 90.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

