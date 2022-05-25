Covestor Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,950,261. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $271.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

