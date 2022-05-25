393 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

