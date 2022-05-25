Covestor Ltd Invests $28,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in News by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

