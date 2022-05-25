Covestor Ltd Invests $28,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

