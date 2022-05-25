Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.