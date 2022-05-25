Covestor Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLB stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.