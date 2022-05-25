Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Avalara worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

