Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.83 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American States Water were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.