Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zillow Group stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,510,918. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

