Rhumbline Advisers Sells 671 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of CONMED worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.