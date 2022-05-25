Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Lancaster Colony worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

