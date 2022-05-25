Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Trupanion worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America reduced their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,958 shares of company stock worth $2,245,877. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

