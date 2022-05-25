Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.10.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.