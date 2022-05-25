Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avnet were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Avnet by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 600,815 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Avnet by 672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 423,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

