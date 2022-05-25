Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

