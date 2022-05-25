Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.18. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 708 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,586.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

