Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hudson Pacific Properties also posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -165.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $226,268,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.