VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CEO William Wei Wang Sells 11,196 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

