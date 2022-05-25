VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CEO William Wei Wang Sells 11,196 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
