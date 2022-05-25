Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
