Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt Sells 2,326 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

