Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

