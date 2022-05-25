Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,633 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 67,508 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

RETA stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $986.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.