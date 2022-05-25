Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.