Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

